Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,943 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 190.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 128.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 14.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI stock opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.71. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,481,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.