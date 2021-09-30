Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 11,989 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Masimo worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 2,214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,884,000 after acquiring an additional 267,892 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Masimo by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $270.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.55. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $288.27.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.