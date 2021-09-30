Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 79.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $56,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC stock opened at $495.00 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.29 and a 12-month high of $515.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.69, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $464.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

