Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 132,819 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132,819 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 361,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 191,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.