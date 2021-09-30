Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 63,035 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,035 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Amcor worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

