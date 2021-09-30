Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,394 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Cboe Global Markets worth $11,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $125.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

