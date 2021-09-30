Mizuho Boosts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $251.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $231.00 to $251.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a hold rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.17.

AVB opened at $225.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

