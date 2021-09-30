Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,360 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.19% of Mohawk Industries worth $25,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $182.95 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $231.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.69.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

