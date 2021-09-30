Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $61.95 on Thursday. Moncler has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $72.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.48.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

