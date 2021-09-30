Monetha (MTH) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $14.45 million and approximately $306,221.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monetha has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monetha Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

