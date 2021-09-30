Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 734.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $99.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.35. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $181.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.95.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

