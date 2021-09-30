Morgan Stanley Trims Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Target Price to $365.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $368.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTAS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $389.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.58 and its 200 day moving average is $369.94. Cintas has a 12 month low of $311.69 and a 12 month high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Cintas by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

