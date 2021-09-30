Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.83

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.83 and traded as high as C$17.39. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$17.15, with a volume of 31,587 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRG.UN. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$668.25 million and a PE ratio of 6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.83.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

