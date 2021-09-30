Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 6,106 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 67,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Carrier Global by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,209,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,779,000 after purchasing an additional 326,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Shares of CARR opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

