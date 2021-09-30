Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $16.31 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,302 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.42% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $16,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,063,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,321,000 after buying an additional 2,019,635 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.2% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 840,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after buying an additional 451,961 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,846,000 after acquiring an additional 412,008 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,772.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 327,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 316,560 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 608,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after purchasing an additional 188,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $58.73.

