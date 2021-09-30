Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $22.85 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,207,000 after buying an additional 189,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 19,472.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 211,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after purchasing an additional 210,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $193.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.69 and a 200 day moving average of $188.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $140.51 and a 1 year high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

