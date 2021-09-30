Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,656 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 51,532 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,473 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,223,000 after buying an additional 257,917 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.44. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BUD. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.22 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

