Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 229,110 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 77.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,110 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE opened at $142.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.