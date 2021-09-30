Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 5,196 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.32% of Plains GP worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,093.00 and a beta of 2.20. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

