Morses Club (LON:MCL) Trading Down 1.8%

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.41 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01). Approximately 29,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 291,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.40 ($1.02).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.90 million and a PE ratio of 385.00.

In related news, insider Paul Smith sold 118,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £87,432.48 ($114,231.09).

About Morses Club (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

