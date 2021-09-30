Moss Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.41 Million (MOC)

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Moss Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Moss Coin has a market cap of $44.03 million and $8.41 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00055141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00117668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00175707 BTC.

About Moss Coin

Moss Coin (CRYPTO:MOC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog . Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

