Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

MHGVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cheuvreux downgraded Mowi ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Mowi ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nordea Equity Research raised Mowi ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Mowi ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.97. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

