Mutual Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

NYSE:EMD opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.