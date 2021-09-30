Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 750.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.