Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $37.42 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

