Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 394 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

HDMV opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $32.92.

