Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 5,343 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSS. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $133.17 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $142.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

