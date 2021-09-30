Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $724.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Foley purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

