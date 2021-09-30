Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $89.97

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.97, but opened at $96.99. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $99.00, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66. The company has a market capitalization of $782.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.64.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.