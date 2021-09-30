Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Invests $4.88 Million in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 144,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000. Invitae accounts for about 1.5% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invitae by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NVTA traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 78,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.