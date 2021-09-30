Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. Rubius Therapeutics accounts for 0.4% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned 0.06% of Rubius Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 84,506 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 514.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 37,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RUBY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubius Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,865. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.54.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.