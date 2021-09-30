NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Update

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 1,409.1% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NNXPF traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,266. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

