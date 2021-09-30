Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $2,871,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $53,661.09.

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,188 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $739,651.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.73 and its 200-day moving average is $107.76.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.55.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

