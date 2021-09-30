National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $12.34

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $12.65. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 3,568 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 829,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

