Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.82% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $23,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,217,000 after purchasing an additional 225,749 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 199,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 133,781 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after buying an additional 131,201 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAKE. Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $65.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

