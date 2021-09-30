Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $30.31 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,956 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $195.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

