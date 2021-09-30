Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 412,323 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $21,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 216.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after buying an additional 11,190,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,279,000 after buying an additional 177,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 196.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

