Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,428,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,328 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $22,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOS. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.