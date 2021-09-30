Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $26,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $733.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $708.73. The firm has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.13.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

