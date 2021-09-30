Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Booking by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Booking by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG opened at $2,377.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,540.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,260.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2,291.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.60, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.