Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

NAVI stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Navient has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Navient will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 25.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,034 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 10.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 171,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 224.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

