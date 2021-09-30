NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.37 Million

Analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to announce sales of $120.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.00 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $115.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $475.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.28 million to $478.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $476.11 million, with estimates ranging from $470.72 million to $481.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.72 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBTB. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,501,000 after acquiring an additional 188,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 319.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 152,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,435,000 after buying an additional 100,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 43.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 65,816 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 250.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 61,692 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBTB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.12. 114,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,885. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.26%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

