Neo Trading 11% Lower This Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, Neo has traded down 11% against the dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and approximately $273.00 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $38.66 or 0.00089032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00065413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00102525 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

