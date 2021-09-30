Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Neste Oyj to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

NTOIY stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $39.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7983 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.