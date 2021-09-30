New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. DBS Vickers cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of EDU opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322,151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

