New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.27.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. Analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,829. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in New Relic by 66.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in New Relic by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

