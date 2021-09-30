New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Critical Contrast

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for New York City REIT and Cedar Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cedar Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

New York City REIT currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.39%. Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.33%. Given New York City REIT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than Cedar Realty Trust.

Dividends

New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. New York City REIT pays out -173.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cedar Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. New York City REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York City REIT and Cedar Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT $62.90 million 1.65 -$40.96 million ($0.23) -34.39 Cedar Realty Trust $135.54 million 2.26 -$1.07 million $2.88 7.78

Cedar Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cedar Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares New York City REIT and Cedar Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT -93.78% -14.17% -6.23% Cedar Realty Trust 45.65% 17.47% 5.09%

Summary

Cedar Realty Trust beats New York City REIT on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

