New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Holdings Lowered by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,729 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

