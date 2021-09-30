Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain primarily in Italy and internationally. Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is headquartered in Bresso, Italy. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWPHF opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The firm’s products include Xadago (safinamide), Evenamide (NW-3509) and Ralfinamide. The company was founded by Luca Benatti, Ruggero Fariello and Patricia Salvati in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

