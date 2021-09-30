Newscope Capital (OTC:PHRRF) Trading Down 3.1%

Newscope Capital Corp. (OTC:PHRRF)’s share price traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. 1,801,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 669,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Newscope Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72.

Newscope Capital Corp. functions as an holding company. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

